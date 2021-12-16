Detroit’s TCF Center, formerly Cobo Hall, now called Huntington Place

Photo via Facebook

DETROIT — The Detroit TCF Center, previously known as Cobo Hall, has gotten yet another name change.

The property is now called Huntington Place after TCF Bank (TCF Financial Corp.) merged with Huntington Bancshares in June.

ASM Global, the company that manages the convention center, says it is the 16th largest in the country. It has 723,000 square feet of exhibit space and a ballroom with 40,000 square feet.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it attracted nearly 1.5 million visitors annually, according to ASM Global.

This year, like many years prior, the Detroit chapter of the NAACAP held its annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner at the former TCF Center.

“We are proud that following the TCF-Huntington merger, the name of our new combined bank now graces the walls of this civic center that means so much to the people of Detroit and all of southeast Michigan,” said Gary Torgow, Huntington Bank chairman, on Thursday. “From high school graduations to the North American International Auto Show, from speeches by sitting presidents to the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, this venerable facility is part of the fabric of our community and Huntington is fortunate to now be a part of it.”

The former TCF Center also became the epicenter of mass COVID-19 vaccinations for Michigan earlier this year, once those vaccines were authorized and made available to adults outside of a select demographic. The convention center has also been home to the renowned Detroit Auto Show.

Detroit News reported that the building was built by the city of Detroit opened in 1960. The convention center was first named Cobo Hall after former Mayor Albert Cobo. It changed that name to TCF in 2019.