Here’s a list of upcoming vaccinations sites for kids 5-11 yr. in Dearborn, Detroit and Hamtramck

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations at its neighborhood testing sites to also offer the vaccine to children ages 5 through 11 years. To date, vaccines have only been offered at these sites to adults and children ages 12 years and older.

On Nov 2., Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine, which had received emergency use authorization for children ages 5 through11 years from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), was recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). MDHHS is recommending that parents vaccinate their children ages 5 through 11 years as soon as possible.

Data from the CDC demonstrate that children in the 5 through 11 age group account for approximately 10.6 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. COVID-19 has infected 1.9 million children ages 5 through 11 years nationwide and resulted in the hospitalization of 8,300 children. About one-third of hospitalized children required treatment in the ICU. At least 94 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in children aged 5 through 11 years. Over 5,200 have developed Multisystem Inflammatory Disorder (MIS-C) (187 in Michigan).

To date, more than 5.4 million Michiganders 16 and older, or 72.3 percent, have received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/ COVIDvaccine. More info is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Here is a full list of upcoming sites in Dearborn, Detroit and Hamtramck that are offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 through 11 years, categorized by location, site type, date and time, address and primary vaccine received: