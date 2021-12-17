Dearborn native Abir Mehanna appointed new Market CEO of Vibra Hospitals of Southeastern Michigan

Abir Mehanna

DETROIT — Vibra Healthcare has announced Abir Mehanna as the market chief executive officer of Vibra Hospitals of Southeastern Michigan.

Mehanna has held a variety of leadership positions in the industry and worked with Beaumont Health, Vibra Hospitals of Southeastern Michigan’s joint venture partner, since 2006.

She has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Central Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration services from Baker College. She is a member of Midwest Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (MCACHE), serving on their Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which focuses on raising awareness and implementing programs around belonging in the community.

As market CEO, Mehanna will oversee operational and strategic leadership of Vibra’s two Southeastern Michigan critical care hospitals.

“We eagerly welcome Abir to Vibra’s Southeastern Michigan work family,” Wayne Mackey, Vibra Healthcare’s chief human resources officer, said. “She brings strong market knowledge, physician relations and is a team-oriented, proactive communicator. With her positivity and focus on employee relations, I am confident that our team will enthusiastically embrace her leadership. We’re very excited to see Abir get started and wish her great success here at Vibra.”

With a 40-bed hospital in Taylor and a 28-bed hospital in Detroit, Vibra has specialized care for critically and chronically ill individuals requiring an extended period of recovery time in a hospital setting.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Vibra Southeastern Michigan team as market CEO and look forward to working with the community in the critical care hospital setting,” Mehanna said. “I’m very excited to partner with the Vibra team to continue to deliver excellent care.”

Being passionate about giving back, Mehanna volunteers her time at a free clinic for underserved communities in Detroit, working to improve access to healthcare and eliminate disparities. She also enjoys family time with her husband, Haitham, and their three children, ages 18, 14, and 7, including basketball tournaments, swimming, biking and cycling activities.

“My family keeps me fulfilled outside of work,” she said. “I strive every day to be the best role model to my children. I’m so grateful to my family support system for helping me to keep balance in my life as I pursue my career goals.”