Dearborn Public Schools District identifies 13 students for making threats, Police to visit schools on winter break

Police increase patrols at Dearborn schools after Internet threats

DEARBORN — With the rise of threats against schools, Dearborn Public Schools and the Dearborn Police Department are teaming up to ensure safety.

On Tuesday Dec. 21 and Wednesday Dec. 22, school district staff and Dearborn police officers will be visiting all school buildings to allow police officers to become more familiar with the layout of each of the 32 school buildings.

Parents and community members should not be alarmed if they see a large police presence at any of the schools during the week of Christmas.

Each school in the district has an emergency plan specific to that building and these visits will help police officers visualize those plans and have a better understanding of each building’s layouts.

Instead of moving to a point of healing, students, parents and staff had emotions raised to an even higher level of anxiety by comments of those whose only goal was to use their words to create chaos and unrest. — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko

“We are thankful for the wonderful partnership we have with the Dearborn Police Department and the unwavering support from Chief Haddad,” Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said. “With students and most staff out of school, the winter break is a great time for Dearborn Police to spend some time in our buildings without interrupting learning or upsetting students or staff. This effort is just part of the district’s long-standing work to prepare for any possible emergency, and we thank Dearborn police for their support.”

Since the Nov. 30 shootings at Oxford High School, districts across the state have been on high alert as numerous threats were made against their schools, students and staff via social media, text messages and other platforms.

“Instead of moving to a point of healing, students, parents and staff had emotions raised to an even higher level of anxiety by comments of those whose only goal was to use their words to create chaos and unrest,” Maleyko said in a letter to the district. “Through the hard work of law enforcement officials in the area, dozens of people now face criminal prosecution for their actions to cause further harm. Unfortunately, we too had to spend many hours last week addressing these types of comments directed at our students and the school community. We are very fortunate to have a great partnership with Chief Haddad and the Dearborn Police Department. They have supported us at all levels and at any time day or night. I spoke with the chief numerous times last week as he and his team conducted investigations regarding the legitimacy of the threatening comments. We take all threatening comments very seriously in cooperation with law enforcement to determine credibility.”

While more than 20 students statewide have been charged for these crimes, there were 13 students identified in Dearborn Public Schools for similar threats.

“It is very disappointing to learn that 13 different students were identified, located and now face further disciplinary and legal action due to their involvement with these comments,” Maleyko said in his letter. “The level of involvement by several of these students was so severe, police felt they could bring the cases to the Wayne County prosecutor for further legal action. The school district does not have the authority to determine if further legal action is possible and therefore, we support the police in their decision to bring these cases to the prosecutor.”

While the district cannot name the students or provide further details due to an ongoing investigation, Maleyko said in his letter that any student making threats will face several repercussions.

“Speaking in more general terms, a student found to be making threatening comments would face several disciplinary actions,” he said. “The first step would be to remove the student from the school or not allow the student to attend. The student would be placed on a 10-day suspension pending a hearing with our student services office. The outcome of that hearing may result in further disciplinary action, additional days of suspension and/or a formal hearing in front of the Board of Education to determine if the student will be permanently expelled from the district.”

Maleyko said that keeping students safe is a community effort.

“Our entire staff has done an incredible job to ensure our students are safe while at school,” he said. “I also want to thank all of our parents who have been very supportive. Keeping our schools and keeping our community safe is a task we must continue to do together. Please take time to talk with your children and remind them of the dangers and serious consequences of making threats, false reports or engaging in any acts that incite fear or disrupt the operation of school. Also, please remember to not repost any threatening or disruptive comments as that prolongs and complicates the investigation. If you or your children see or hear any type of comments that make you uneasy or uncomfortable, please share them directly with a building principal, district personnel or law enforcement. For all of us as a community to find our ‘normal’ after almost two years of COVID and now the tragic events of Oxford will take time, dedication and the efforts of all of us. Please join me, our dedicated staff of professionals, students, parents and others as we work to calm our community and provide students with the very best, and safe, learning environment.”