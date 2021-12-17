State health authorities ask people to get vaccinated, boosted and start out the new year on the right track

Photo courtesy: Spectrum Health

LANSING — The state health authorities are asking residents to start the new year of on the right track as the state continues to go through a surge in cases, and with a new COVID-19 variant in the mix.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommend people get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses are available six months after the primary Pfizer or Moderna series and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccines and receiving a booster dose gives protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Just one year after the first vaccine was given, Michigan and the U.S. remain deeply impacted by the virus, but now those who are unvaccinated continue to contract and spread the virus at disproportionate rates.

In the last 30 days of complete Michigan data (Oct 21 – Nov 19), 97,310 (71 percent) of 137,472 cases, 1,134 (72 percent) of 1,584 hospitalized cases and 588 (76 percent) of 772 deaths were among individuals not fully vaccinated.

“We have the tool to get out of the pandemic, but people are choosing not to use it and are continuing to spread a virus that we have the capability to manage at this point,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Vaccines are our best defense against the virus, along with continuing to wear masks in indoor public settings and getting tested before any unmasked gatherings. Now is the time to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible. We need you to take responsibility and do your part to end this pandemic.”

In the last 30 days of complete Michigan data (Oct 21 – Nov 19), 97,310 (71 percent) of 137,472 cases, 1,134 (72 percent) of 1,584 hospitalized cases and 588 (76 percent) of 772 deaths were among individuals not fully vaccinated.

Michiganders age 16 and 17 are eligible to receive a Pfizer booster, and those over 18 can choose which booster they prefer. It takes about two weeks to receive full protection after the booster dose – meaning critical extra protection will be available before Dec. 31.

The COVID-19 booster dose may be given with other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, at the same time.

Michiganders should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with them when getting their booster dose, which are available at any vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible free of charge at the Michigan Immunization Portal. Visit Michigan .gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government-issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport.

If you do not have records in the portal, contact your health care provider or local health department.

Find a booster at VaccineFinder.org.