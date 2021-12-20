COVID-19 vaccine clinic closing for the holiday break

Dearborn Vaccine Clinic Photo: Sam Baydoun

DEARBORN – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Henry Ford Community and Performing Arts Center will be closed for the winter holiday break.

The clinic, operated by the Wayne County Health Department, will not be on site from Dec. 24 until Jan. 3.

The clinic offers Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and the booster shots from noon until 7 p.m.

Appointments will resume on Monday, Jan. 3.

Residents wanting to get vaccinated can still receive their vaccines from other sources. To find a vaccine location visit Wayne County’s website.