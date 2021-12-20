Vaccine clinic opening in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Residents looking to get their COVID-19 vaccines, their COVID-19 boosters, and flu vaccines will have a chance to do so this week.

Dearborn Heights residents and residents of surrounding communities are invited to take advantage of a free vaccination clinic on Dec. 23 at the Dearborn Heights Berwyn Senior Recreation Center at 26155 Richardson Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event was organized by Mayor Bill Bazzi in partnership with Dearborn’s C-ASIST Family Health Clinic.

C-ASIST’s medical team will administer all vaccinations.

For the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Pfizer and Moderna will be available.

No appointments are required and walk-ins are welcome. Individuals are encouraged to wear face masks and will be required to present a valid ID.

“I’m pleased we are able to help both our residents and those from our neighboring communities secure both their COVID vaccinations and their annual flu shots,” Bazzi said. “It is gratifying to be able to help them protect themselves and their loved ones from this terrible virus, as well as helping protect them from the flu this winter. We appreciate the efforts of C-ASIST’s leadership and staff for their expertise and great assistance in making our event come to fruition.”