Art teacher charged with making threats against St. Clair Shores middle school

Suspect Johnna Rhône

MACOMB COUNTY — A 59-year-old art teacher is accused of slipping hand-written threatening notes into three classrooms at a St. Clair Shores middle school.

Johnna Rhône claimed that the allegations were not true when she appeared in court on Dec. 20.

Police say that she made the false threats at Jefferson Middle School last week and prosecutors say that school surveillance video shows her slipping notes under doors at the school.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido read one of the notes at a news conference.

“Start break early,” the alleged notes read. “He’s going to do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom. Get it?”

In the two weeks since the Oxford school shooting, nearly 100 students have been arrested for making false threats throughout the state, making students and teachers fearful about in-person learning.

Prosecutors say this is the first time they are charging an adult.

“I can expect something like this from a child, not an adult,” Lucido said. “We take a zero-tolerance, make no mistake about it. A zero-tolerance in Macomb County, from students and teachers that are threatening others. We will not have that at all.”

Rhône will be on house arrest until her court hearing in February.