Nessel to help save DTE Gas customers more than $110 million

LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) released its final order in DTE Gas’ most recent rate case, approving an $84,173,000 annual increase in DTE Gas’ rates, which is nearly $111 million less than the original request.

In February, DTE Gas requested a $195 million increase, so the commission’s decision represents a $110,827,000 reduction, but for the average residential customer this will represent an overall increase of approximately 3.7 percent of $3.18 per month when the new rates go into effect on January 1.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s intervention in the case was pivotal to shaving off 57 percent of DTE Gas’ request. In her testimony and briefing, Nessel found that DTE Gas had a $19 million revenue deficiency, arguing against many of DTE Gas’s projections and expenses as unreasonable and not providing commensurate customer benefits.

The order also directs DTE Gas to file additional information and support for areas of increased costs in future rate cases.

“As we head into winter, the season when so many Michiganders use natural gas to heat their homes, I am pleased to see an MPSC order that agrees with many of my concerns regarding the affordability of utility bills,” Nessel said. “Although it still represents a significant rise in customer rates, it keeps the increase to less than four percent while still providing DTE Gas with added revenue to continue to improve its infrastructure and customer experience.”

DTE Gas is a subsidiary of DTE Energy and is headquartered in Detroit. It serves approximately 1.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan.