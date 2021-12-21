$15 million cash bond set for two involved in Dearborn strip club shooting

Khalil Elgarmi and Izeddine Elgarmi. Photos via Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved a 16-count felony complaint against Khalil Elgarmi and Izeddine Elgarmi for the double shooting at BT’s Executive Club last Saturday. The two were also arranged on a $15 million cash bond.

The incident occurred Saturday, Dec. 18. Dearborn Police Department officers responded to the club on Michigan Avenue at approximately 12:40 a.m., on a report of shots fired at the establishment.

Police said they located two victims who’d sustained gunshot wounds and determined that two suspects had fled the scene. A 34-year-old victim was conveyed to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital and has been released. The victims were not identified.

The department said that officers worked diligently with investigators and plain-clothed officers worked diligently to scour evidence and locate the suspects. The suspects, both Dearborn residents, were taken into custody without incident at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials later released the identities of the suspects.

Police say that though the investigation is ongoing, they have been able to conclude that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

“As I’ve said before, we will not tolerate this type of abhorrent behavior,” said outgoing Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. “These individuals were apprehended quickly due to a total team effort by our officers and the department’s ability to rapidly deploy necessary resources for critical events.”

The charges against the suspects include “assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and felony firearm,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Both suspects were arraigned before Judge Gene Hunt of the 19th District Court and issued a $15,000,000 cash bond with GPS tether should they be released. The next court hearing will be a probable cause conference scheduled for Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.