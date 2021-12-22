Michigan Muslim Community Council delivering gifts across Metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK — Hundreds of families in Detroit will wake up to Christmas gifts thanks to volunteer efforts by local Muslims.

As part of its annual Days of Ihsan campaign, which is meant to amplify and encourage volunteer efforts by local Muslims, the Michigan Muslim Community Council (MMCC) is joining other organizations on Christmas Day to distribute Christmas presents to low-income families in the area.

Since 2010, the MMCC has joined other organizations throughout Metro Detroit to provide volunteer support as a symbol of interfaith cooperation and comradery.

The MMCC will be joined by volunteers at 9 a.m. on Christmas morning at St. Stephen Lutheran Church at 1235 Lawndale, alongside its partners, Jimmy’s Kids, the Amity Foundation and ICNA Relief Muslim Family Services. The volunteers will then take bags filled with gifts to the homes of recipients across southwest Detroit.

“Through economic downturns, blizzards and now a global pandemic, the fact that we have been able to carry on this campaign is a testament to the strength of our community and a demonstration of the commitment each of us holds to honoring our neighbors of all faith,” MMCC board member Muzammil Ahmed said.

More information can be found at www.mimuslimcouncil.org.