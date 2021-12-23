Passport fees set to increase by $20 starting Dec. 27

Photo via Shutterstock

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. State Department said this week that on Dec 27, the cost for a passport book will increase by $20.

The department said the the increased fee is necessary to ensure it continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.

Travelers can learn more about their passport and renewal fees through a free tool on the government’s website travel.state.gov.

The department lets people expedite their passports to be ready in five to seven weeks by paying an additional $60. They can also pay $17.56 for one-to-two day delivery once the passport is ready.

Securing a passport has been a challenge for travelers in recent months, with nonexpedited wait times over the summer skyrocketing to 18 weeks due to high travel demand, staff shortages and delays within the U.S. Postal Service, USA Today said. Processing times have since dropped down to eight to 11 weeks.

Passport book fees vary by age.

With the price increase, travelers 16 and older who are applying for the first time currently pay $145 in fees, increasing to $165 starting Dec. 27. Travelers 16 and older who are renewing their passport book must pay $110 in fees or $130 starting next week.

Travelers under 16 must pay $115 in passport book fees or $135 starting next week.