Detroit Metro Airport police suddenly under new management

WAYNE COUNTY — Despite the holiday rush expected over the next week, the Detroit Metro Airport Police Department is suddenly under new management.

The department used to be part of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, but became its own agency 14 years ago.

The airport authority sent Local 4 a statement saying the current police chief was removed from his position.

“On Monday, Dec. 20, the chief of police was removed from his position as a response to a personnel matter, which also involved HIPAA and other legal concerns,” the statement read. “The chief is currently on leave. The vice president of public safety (Darryl Brown), who has served as police chief previously, is serving as our acting chief. And this change will have no impact on current operations.”

The airport authority also said there are “many more legal matters” it needs to work out before it releases any further statements.

This change comes as the airport is expecting more than 3.5 million travelers this holiday season.