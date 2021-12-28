Congresswoman Debbie Dingell receives profanity-filled, threatening voicemail, says it’s not the first one

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

DEARBORN – In a recent interview with CNN, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell shared a threatening, profanity-filled voicemail she received.

In the voicemail the caller calls her a series of names before telling her he hopes her family dies in front of her.

“You f***ing old, senile b*tch, you’re as old and ugly as Biden,” the caller says. “You ought to get the f*** off the planet. You f***ing foul b*tch. I hope your family dies in front of you. I pray to God, if you’ve got any children, they die in your face.”

Dingell said that she has been receiving voicemails like this for years, and several in recent weeks and really picked up when former President Donald Trump disparaged her late husband, John Dingell, by suggesting he was “looking up” after his death.

“The kinds of nasty messages, nasty comments, just how people can be sometimes, it’s hard,” she said. “People forget that we are human beings, that we have feelings.”

The voicemail was shared on CNN when Dingell was joined by Republican Congressman Fred Upton to discuss civility in politics and Upton shared that he also has received threatening calls.

While it wasn’t clear when the voicemail was received, the announcement comes just one month after Dingell’s Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized, even though police said it didn’t appear she was targeted as other offices in the building were also vandalized.

“Maybe we could just try to treat each other a little nicer and not leave these kinds of threatening messages or go after someone,” she said. “A little act of kindness is a lot better than screaming at somebody.”