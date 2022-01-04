Dearborn’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is moving

Dearborn Ice Skating Center

DEARBORN – After nearly a year of being housed at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic is moving.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, the vaccine clinic will be held at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center (DISC).

The clinic will be open for vaccinations and boosters Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and boosters for those ages five and older.

For the latest information, residents can visit the city of Dearborn’s COVID-19 page at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid19 for information on testing site locations and vaccine and booster information.

The DISC is located at 14900 Ford Rd in Dearborn.