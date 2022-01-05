Dearborn Heights mayor encourages residents to stay safe during winter weather

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – With the winter season finally making its appearance, Mayor Bill Bazzi is encouraging residents to take extra caution.

“We hope everyone takes the appropriate cautions and exercises some good common sense,” Bazzi said. “So far, we have been fortunate with only limited snowfall and only a couple of spells of extreme cold. However, we know we will experience more before the end of the season — so we encourage our residents to continue monitoring the local weather reports and follow the appropriate steps to stay safe during spells of heavy snow, and potentially life-threatening cold temperatures.”

To stay safe during cold weather, residents are encouraged to stay indoors if possible, wear protective gear such as hats, mittens or gloves and a warm coat; watch for signs of frostbite that include loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes,or face; watch for signs of hypothermia that include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion; understand the hazards of wind chill and remove wet or damp clothing.

When indoors, weather-proof doors and windows, check heating units and test carbon monoxide detectors, check and restock an emergency preparedness kit and be careful when shoveling snow by taking frequent breaks or asking for help.

As many residents have four-legged family members, Bazzi also encourages residents to remember that pets are particularly vulnerable to the hazards of cold weather and should be brought indoors during these conditions. If pets cannot be brought inside, they should have adequate shelter with insulation such as straw and adequate food and water.

Those who are traveling are encouraged to check www.michigan.gov/roadconditions and www.michigan.gov/drive to check road conditions, or call the Michigan State Police Travel Hotline at 800-381-8477.

Residents in need of assistance or guidance during the extreme cold can also call 211.

“It is particularly important that we ensure the well-being of our family members, nearby friends and neighbors who may need some help during these conditions,” Bazzi said. “Just making a simple call or short visit to ensure they are OK could make their lives easier and more comfortable – and in some cases, may even save a life.”

For more information about being prepared before, during and after an emergency or disaster, go to the “Public Safety” section of the city’s website at www.ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us.