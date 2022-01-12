Arab American-owned gun shop to provide gun locks for free for the rest of the year

Point Blank Firearms is offering free gun safety locks for the rest of the year. Photo: Briana Gasorski/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A local, Arab American-owned gun shop has committed to offering free gun safety locks to residents for the rest of the year.

Point Blank Firearms in Dearborn Heights is partnering with the Dearborn Heights Police Department for this initiative.

The store celebrated its grand opening in July.

Owners Ramy Hijazi of Dearborn Heights and Muhammad Zion of Dearborn have been friends for more than a decade and grew up around hunting and firearms, which sparked their passion and inspired them to open their own gun store.

Hijazi and Zion kicked off the event with Dearborn Heights Police Captain Corey Smith, who said that gun safety is a hot topic.

“As we all know too well, gun violence in our communities and schools is an important issue,” Smith said. “Properly storing your firearms is an effective way to prevent a tragedy. As a team initiative with Point Blank Firearms, we will be giving away free gun safety locks. Providing gun safety locks is just one effort in the approach we are taking to prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands.”

Smith also said that he’s grateful for the initiative.

“I’d like to personally thank Point Blank Firearms for stepping up to provide these gun locks to us and our community free of charge,” he said. “Our message here today is very clear: Secure your firearms. As a community, let’s not allow our guns to be unsecured and be the reason why another person unlawfully gains access to it.”

Hijazi said that the decision came in the wake of violence.

“Mo and I both sat down and thought it was right to provide such a basic safety tool to our community free of charge,” he said. “No matter who you are, if you’re a Michigan resident, you’re entitled to one of these from Point Blank Firearms. It’s very basic but it could save lives.”

Ahmad “Big Red” Hammoud, a gunsmith at Point Blank Firearms, said that using gun locks is very easy.

“If you have any problems with your gun locks or do now know how to use them, come to Point Blank Firearms,” he said. “Any one of our employees will show you the proper way to use it for your gun.”

Residents can pick up a free gun lock from Point Blank Firearms at 5670 N. Telegraph Rd. daily from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. until Jan. 31. After Jan. 31, residents can pick up free gun safety locks at the front office at the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 25637 Michigan Ave. through the rest of the year.

“We are prioritizing community safety,” Hijazi said. “Proper storage of a firearm is the most effective tool we have. Gun locks are such an easy way to prevent unauthorized use of a firearm.”

Hijazi said that Point Blank Firearms has committed to giving out 10,000 locks through the end of the year.

“Gun safety locks are a life saving tool, without a doubt,” Smith said. “Utilizing gun safety locks is just one of the many ways that we can properly store our firearms to prevent a tragic accident or a crime. Lock it up Dearborn Heights. Safe storage saves lives.”