Career fair speakers needed for Edsel Ford and Dearborn High

Edsel Ford High School

DEARBORN – Edsel Ford and Dearborn High schools are looking for career fair speakers to speak with teens about different jobs and businesses.

Edsel Ford will be hosting a Career Day on Feb. 10 at the high school and Dearborn High’s will be on Feb. 24.

Speakers are needed from a broad variety of careers to give students an overview of what different jobs entail, what skill and education is required, and what compensation can be expected.

The city’s three high schools have all created Career Academies where students can consider and explore different career options. The schools would especially like interactive speakers who can talk to students about high-demand careers.

Those interested in speaking at Edsel Ford should fill out the Edsel Ford Career Day form and can contact Summer El-Mubarak, Edsel Ford’s Career Academy Lead Teacher at elmubas@dearbornschools.org or at 313-827-7296 with questions. The Career Day event will start at 12:30 p.m. and end at 2:45 p.m.

“We are seeking participation from multiple industry partners for each academy to come and share their career expertise with our students,” El-Mubarak said. “We would like to give our students an opportunity to choose to hear from as many different professionals as possible. We believe that the career academy model is the best way to provide students with an awareness of their options and a purpose for their education as early as their freshman year of high school.”

Each school allows students to pick from four broad Career Academies that include business and hospitality, health sciences, public and human services, and industry, arts, and technology.

Freshman students will attend career day as they consider which academy to select to explore for the next three years.

Those interested in speaking at Dearborn High should fill out the Dearborn High Career Day form and can contact Jeehan Nasir, DHS Academies Lead Teacher at nasirj@dearbornschools.org or 313-827-7802 with any questions. The Career Day event will start at 12 p.m. and end at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 24.

“The career academy model raises student ambition and engagement,” Nasir said. “I believe that for students to have meaningful learning they need to intentionally explore their career options early on and be aware of all the programs and elective courses Dearborn Public SChools offers them. If students can see how these electives and programs and the skills which are taught in their core classes relate to their future careers they will be more motivated to make the most of high school.”