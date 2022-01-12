Clean Water Action canvassers to go door-to-door

Clean Water Action (CWA)

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn is notifying residents that Clean Water Action (CWA) canvassers are planning on going door-to-door throughout the city.

CWA is a national environmental organization with the mission of, “working for clean and safe water, waste prevention, and funding for enforcement of environmental protection.”

Over the next several weeks, canvassers from the non-profit organization will be going door-to-door throughout the city asking for donations, signatures, and other forms of civic action.

CWA has provided Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s office and the Dearborn Police Department with the names of all canvassers who will also be carrying photo identification cards from the organization.

Their involvement within the city falls under constitutionally-protected political speech and the city has verified the organization’s 501(c4) tax-exempt status. Chief of Police Issa Shahin has also signed a canvass verification form.

The canvass activities will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays. The canvass will conclude on Monday, Feb. 28.