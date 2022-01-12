Dearborn police arrest suspect for larceny and attempt to steal vehicles

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect caught breaking into vehicles and even trying to steal one.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 12, the police responded to a resident call from the 7900 block of Coleman Street. The caller reported a male subject attempting to open vehicle doors.

When officers located the individual in question, they conducted surveillance and observed the suspect entering several vehicles and attempting to start a vehicle.

Officers then converged on the suspect and arrested him for larceny from a vehicle and attempted unlawful driving away of a vehicle.

“This incident serves as an excellent example of the community working together with the police to safeguard our neighborhoods,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “A special thank you to the resident who took the time to report the car break-ins in their neighborhood. Once again, our night shift officers quickly responded to this report, utilized their investigation skills and took the suspect into custody. The Dearborn Police Department will have an increased focus on patrolling the neighborhood issues residents care about and reducing this type of criminal activity.”