Dearborn Police catch breaking and entering suspect, believe he is responsible for other crimes in the area

DEARBORN — On Jan. 10, Dearborn Police were dispatched to a breaking and entering alarm at a cell phone store in the area of Warren and Greenfield.

When police arrived, the door was open and several products were missing, but there was no one at the scene of the crime. Upon an immediate investigation, police were able to identify a vehicle belonging to the suspect and began to canvass the area.

Not long into their canvassing efforts, officers located the vehicle in the area of Michigan and Wyoming and conducted a traffic stop where they then found evidence of the crime inside the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

“I’d like to recognize our night shift officers’ outstanding work,” Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “Through their diligent investigation and working together as a team, they were quickly able to identify a suspect vehicle, locate the vehicle and arrest a suspect in this incident. No matter the time of day, our officers stand ready to respond to any incident.”

While it has not yet been confirmed, it is also believed that this suspect may have been involved in other incidents in surrounding cities.