How to watch Dearborn's inauguration ceremony, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.
How to watch Dearborn’s inauguration ceremony, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

Posted: Thursday 01.13.2022 11:57 am

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn announced it will be virtually hosting the 2022 Inauguration Ceremony on Saturday, Jan.15 at 1 p.m, to ensure public health and safety amid rising community spread of COVID-19. The event will include the swearing in of the mayor, City Council, city clerk and Charter Commission.

Those interested in viewing the historic event can do so from home in the following ways:

The list of officials being sworn are as follows:

Mayor

  • Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

City Council

  • President Michael T. Sareini
  • President Pro-tem Erin Byrnes
  • Leslie C. Herrick
  • Kamal Alsawafy
  • Ken Paris
  • Robert Abraham
  • Mustapha Hammoud

City Clerk

  • George T. Darany

Charter Commission

  • Commission Chair Hassan F. Abdallah
  • Commission Vice-Chair Sharon Dulmage
  • Elizabeth Bailey
  • Laura Dudgeon
  • Hussein M. Hachem
  • Timothy Shawn Harrison
  • Dr. Cheryl Hawkins
  • James O’Connor
  • L. Glenn O’Kray

