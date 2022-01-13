How to watch Dearborn’s inauguration ceremony, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn announced it will be virtually hosting the 2022 Inauguration Ceremony on Saturday, Jan.15 at 1 p.m, to ensure public health and safety amid rising community spread of COVID-19. The event will include the swearing in of the mayor, City Council, city clerk and Charter Commission.
Those interested in viewing the historic event can do so from home in the following ways:
- Tune in to Facebook Live on the city’s Facebook page: City of Dearborn Government at: https:// www.facebook.com/CityofDearborn and on Mayor Hammoud’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/AHammoudMI
- View on YouTube at City of Dearborn – YouTube
- Tune in to CDTV on channel 10 for WOW! Subscribers and channel 12 for Comcast subscribers
- Watch CDTV’s livestream at this link: https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=1683184194&vt=2
- Visit www.cityofdearborn.org and click the banner at the top of the page
- A full recording of the event will be available beginning Sunday, January 16 anytime via CDTV’s on-demand link:https://cdtv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL
The list of officials being sworn are as follows:
Mayor
- Mayor Abdullah Hammoud
City Council
- President Michael T. Sareini
- President Pro-tem Erin Byrnes
- Leslie C. Herrick
- Kamal Alsawafy
- Ken Paris
- Robert Abraham
- Mustapha Hammoud
City Clerk
- George T. Darany
Charter Commission
- Commission Chair Hassan F. Abdallah
- Commission Vice-Chair Sharon Dulmage
- Elizabeth Bailey
- Laura Dudgeon
- Hussein M. Hachem
- Timothy Shawn Harrison
- Dr. Cheryl Hawkins
- James O’Connor
- L. Glenn O’Kray
