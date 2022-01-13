How to watch Dearborn’s inauguration ceremony, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

File photo

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn announced it will be virtually hosting the 2022 Inauguration Ceremony on Saturday, Jan.15 at 1 p.m, to ensure public health and safety amid rising community spread of COVID-19. The event will include the swearing in of the mayor, City Council, city clerk and Charter Commission.

Those interested in viewing the historic event can do so from home in the following ways:

Tune in to Facebook Live on the city’s Facebook page: City of Dearborn Government at: https:// www.facebook.com/CityofDearborn and on Mayor Hammoud’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/AHammoudMI

View on YouTube at City of Dearborn – YouTube

Tune in to CDTV on channel 10 for WOW! Subscribers and channel 12 for Comcast subscribers

Watch CDTV’s livestream at this link: https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=1683184194&vt=2

Visit www.cityofdearborn.org and click the banner at the top of the page

A full recording of the event will be available beginning Sunday, January 16 anytime via CDTV’s on-demand link:https://cdtv.viebit.com/index.php?folder=ALL

The list of officials being sworn are as follows:

Mayor

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

City Council

President Michael T. Sareini

President Pro-tem Erin Byrnes

Leslie C. Herrick

Kamal Alsawafy

Ken Paris

Robert Abraham

Mustapha Hammoud

City Clerk

George T. Darany

Charter Commission