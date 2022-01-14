Dearborn Heights offers warming stations throughout the city

Caroline Kennedy Library

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Residents who are adversely affected by cold weather conditions and do not have access to heat are being given access to warming stations for relief.

Residents seeking temporary relief from the cold are invited to visit a variety of city facilities and to enjoy the various on-site activities and programs each has to offer.

The Caroline Kennedy Library at 24590 George Street is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

The John F. Kennedy Library at 24602 Van Born is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

The Richard A. Young Recreation Center at 5400 McKinley is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The Berwyn Senior Center at 26155 Richardson and the Eton Senior Center at 4900 Pardee are open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. They are both closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The city also encourages residents to visit businesses and museums to get away from the cold weather and to consider their pets by keeping them in a warm, sheltered area whenever possible or in a well-insulated sheltered area while ensuring they have access to fresh water and food.