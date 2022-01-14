Dearborn man wins $1 million Powerball prize from ticket bought in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn resident Keith Burge

DEARBORN — One Dearborn resident is $1 million richer after purchasing a Powerball lottery ticket from a gas station he frequents in Dearborn Heights.

Burge’s ticket had the matching numbers, 10-40-45-56-67, in the Dec. 4 drawing. He bought the ticket from a Sunoco gas station off Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

“I like to play the Powerball game when the jackpot gets high,” Burge said. “The day after the drawing, I was at the gas station where I purchased my ticket and a worker told me they had sold a big winner. When I checked my ticket and found out I was the one who had won, I was shocked. It still doesn’t seem real.”

Powerball drawings occur at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and plays may be purchased for $2 each.

Live drawings can be viewed at www.powerball.com.