Beaumont Health partnering with Mood Lifters to offer mental health care

DEARBORN – Metro Detroit residents now have the opportunity to participate in a mental wellness program at no cost to themselves.

As a part of the Beaumont Healthy Communities program, using a computer and an internet connection, participants who may be experiencing anxiety or depression or just wish to feel better can participate in a one-hour-per-week, 15-week Mood Lifters group.

The groups will focus on developing practical skills to help improve long-term mental well-being.

Mood Lifters is being offered for free to those located in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties as part of the response to the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment conducted by Beaumont Health that identified mental wellness as one of the three key health priorities to address in the region.

The program was brought forward by Suzanne M. Berschback, Healthy Communities Manager for Beaumont Health, after she participated in the program.

Dr. Patricia Deldin, Founder and CEO of Mood Lifters, is currently a professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of Michigan and she created Mood Lifters as a way to help people who aren’t receiving sufficient mental health care.

“Once again, Beaumont demonstrates their forward-looking vision by providing evidence-based mental wellness care to people in our state by bringing our Mood Lifters program to people where they are most comfortable receiving it – in their own home,” she said.

The program differs from a therapy or support group by combining peer-led mental health skills training built around the latest evidence-based science with a tracking system that each participant can personalize to achieve their goals.

Some people have reported a boost in mood as early as the first meeting.

Since the first pre-pilot group was launched in 2016, more than a thousand people have gone through the program. Results have shown on average that there have been significant reductions in anxiety, depression, and stress, better sleep, stronger relationships, and positive emotions.

Anyone who is interested in joining an upcoming group or participating through Beaumont Health’s sponsored groups can visit www.moodlifters.com or email info@mood-lifters.com.