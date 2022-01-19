Bengali American could become first Muslim woman federal judge

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury. Photo: ACLU

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, a Bengali American, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Choudhury would become the first Muslim woman and the first Bangladeshi American to serve as a federal judge and the second Muslim person to serve.

Choudhury is one of the eight judicial nominees Biden announced Wednesday, bringing the total number of his judicial nominees to 83.

She is the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois and has worked with the ACLU in New York, She graduated from the Yale Law School and received her master’s of public administration from Princeton University, with a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University.

Choudhury served as a law clerk for Judge Barrington D. Parker, Jr. on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2007 to 2008 and for Judge Denise L. Cote on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2006 to 2007.

“These choices also continue to fulfill the president’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” the White House said in a press release, referring to the eight total nominees announced on Wednesday, which includes what could be the first African American woman to serve on the Third Circuit.