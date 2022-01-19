Israel draws condemnation for forced removal of Palestinian family, demolition of their home

Family pictures are left on what remains of a fridge in the ruins of the Palestinian Salhiyeh family's house, demolished by Israeli forces, Jan. 19. Photo: AFP via Middle East Eye

After a multi-day standoff, Israeli authorities illegally removed a Palestinian family from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem and demolished it.

Resident Mahmoud Salhiyeh and members of his family took to the roof of the home in to defend it on Monday, and threatening to blow it up with gas canisters if they were forced out.

The family had lived in the home for several decades, much like dozen of families in the neighborhood that has come under international spot light over the last year as Israel intensified its push to remove Palestinian out of their homes to make way for more Jewish settlers. The resulting resistance efforts by Palestinians were met by weeks long assault on Gaza by Israel which killed hundreds of civilians and demolished downtown buildings.

BREAKING: Yasmin Salahiya reports that Israeli soldiers beat her 9-year-old little sister and aunt, who is now unable to move from her injuries, before destroying the family's home this morning. A 10-year-old boy in the family was seen crying on the street in the pouring rain. — IMEU (@theIMEU) January 19, 2022

Salhiyeh, 50, lived on the property with two adjacent buildings, which included his wife and children, mother, his sister and her children.

All told, some 18 people, most of them children, are now homeless because of the illegal removal and demolition, which put the family out into the freezing night. Around 22 supporters who were camping inside the property in solidarity with the family were also assaulted and detained, the Middle East Eye said.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA news agency the Israeli forces cordoned off the entire Sheikh Jarrah area starting at 3:00 a.m., preventing anyone from reaching the house.

They then entered the Salhia houses, beating everyone in their way and forcing them to leave the houses on a rainy and cold morning before Israeli bulldozers the two buildings.

Reuters reported that Salhiyeh family members and activists organized a vigil inside and on top of the building until armed police cleared the site before dawn on Wednesday.

My hands are shaking. This is what their home looks like now: The Salhiye family of 15, kicked out in this freezing weather from their home in Sheikh Jarrah. pic.twitter.com/B0ay1TBP7g — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) January 19, 2022

The demolished site sat across from the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, which said on Monday that evictions in occupied territory, in all but the most exceptional circumstances, were against international humanitarian law.

Israeli authorities has claimed they want to use the land for public service. The Jerusalem municipality said Israeli authorities were enforcing a court-approved eviction order of “illegal buildings built on grounds designated for a school”.

The Middle East Eye reported that the family had owned the house and lived in it for generations since they were expelled by Zionist militia from Ein Karem in 1948 during the Palestinian Nakba, or catastrophe, when some 750,000 Palestinians were violently displaced to create the state of Israel.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine in the Near East (UNRWA) condemned the home demolition and eviction of the family.

“Under international humanitarian law, forcible transfer of protected persons & destruction of property of private persons by Israel, as an occupying power, is forbidden, except when absolutely necessary for military reasons, or the security of the population under occupation,” said the refugee agency in a tweet.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) called the expulsion of the family and the destruction of their home a “war crime”.