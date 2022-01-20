West Bloomfield housekeeper accused of stealing more than $500,000 from homeowners

Beata Tarnawska, 39, is charged with stealing several items worth more than $500,000 while working as a housekeeper in Oakland County.

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Police say a 39-year-old housekeeper was arrested after stealing more than $500,000 in luxury items from homeowners over the last four months.

According to police, the investigation started in mid-October and is connected to at least 20 different items that were stolen from homes throughout southeast Michigan.

Beata Tarnawska allegedly admitted to a homeowner that she stole a luxury watch and when police searched her West Bloomfield home, they recovered several other items they believe to have been stolen.

There have been at least 20 victims throughout Oakland County who were linked to the items, which included cash, coins, watches and jewelry valued at more than $571,000.

Police said they believe there are more victims and ask anyone who had hired Tarnawska to call detectives at 248-975-8960.

Tarnawska has been charged with nine different crimes of larceny and is being held on a $50,000 bond.