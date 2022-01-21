Kim Trent and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy honored for raising money for rape kit testing

Kim Trent and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy

DETROIT — The Museum of the Courageous is honoring two women who helped raise money for rape kit testing in the late 2000s.

Kim Trent, president of the “Enough Said AA490 Challenge” at the time, joined forces with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy during the late 2000s after the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office discovered more than 11,300 unreported rape kits in a Detroit police storage facility.

“For those women who were brave enough and endured the process of having their rape kit collected — for it not to be processed — is really the ultimate disrespect,” Trent said. “So it is so good to know that because the community stepped up to have that step taken. It was probably one of the most important projects I worked on in my professional and civic life.”

The movement raised millions of dollars to have the rape kits processed and eventually even led to some arrests.

The Museum of the Courageous said that its 2022 class is recognized for taking a stand against hate and pushing for justice.

Trent said that she couldn’t have done it without Worthy’s determination.

“She just refused to say no on this, ‘I am not going to turn my back on these survivors,’” she said. “I have to tell you, she just refused to say no.”

In the 14 years since, legislation has passed to help make sure that sex assault kits aren’t backlogged anymore.