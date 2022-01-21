Whitmer asks the MDHHS to surge 300,000 COVID-19 test kits to schools, other priority groups

At-home COVID-19 test

LANSING — Governor Whitmer has asked the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for help distributing COVID-19 test kits.

The goal is to distribute these test kits to schools and other priority groups.

“Tests are critical in keeping Michiganders safe and controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Whtimer said. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deliver hundreds of thousands of tests to Michiganders in schools, nursing homes, correctional facilities and to our first responders and local health departments. I applaud their efforts and I encourage Michiganders to get their vaccine and booster shots, which remain the best way to keep yourself and your family safe.”

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said that the MDHHS is working diligently on this agenda.

“Antigen and over-the-counter tests allow Michiganders to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed,” she said. “MDHHS continues to work diligently to provide test kits to ensure access to tests for Michiganders as we know testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus. We strongly urge all Michiganders ages 5 and older to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and their booster dose when eligible, as the vaccine is our best defense against the virus.”

Demand for COVID-19 tests has grown with the rapid spread of the omicron variant. For more information on how to get a free COVID-19 test kit, residents can visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.