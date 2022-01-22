Newly opened Jaret El Amar offers one of a kind sweet treats in Dearborn Heights

Community members join Jaret El Amar owner Marwa Farhat for the ribbon cutting event. Photo: City of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A new, one of a kind sweet shop has officially opened in Dearborn Heights, attracting customers from all over the area and across the country.

Marwa Farhat, owner of Jaret El Amar: Sweets by Marwa, is a mother of six who immigrated from Lebanon in 1998. Farhat has lived in Dearborn Heights for 23 years.

She began selling her sweet treats through social media, generating her pages for Jaret El Amar: Sweets by Marwa in December 2020. Due to popular demand, she decided it was time to expand.

“The people wanted it,” she said. “When I started selling from my home, I would get phone calls asking where my businesses were. A friend sent me pictures of them having my sweets in Italy and California. People have come to our shop from Ohio and we’ve had people ask about shipping. This was never anything I thought about, but then it was like magic and I couldn’t stop. The people really liked it and I couldn’t keep doing it from home.”

When Farhat was deciding on what to do for her business, she wanted to pay tribute to Fairuz, the Lebanese singer considered by many to be one of the leading vocalists and most famous singers in the history of the Arab World and who is popularly known as “the soul of Lebanon.”

While Farhat worked with the architects putting her designs and vision into place, a one of a kind work of art was created in honor of Fairuz, the “neighbor of the moon.”

Despite moving the operation out of her home, she knew that no matter what, she was going to stay in Dearborn Heights.

“I’m here in Dearborn Heights because this is home and this is family,” she said. “Everything is homemade. I am very focused on quality, cleanliness and sugar content for those who are diabetic and children.”

Farhat, who provides a wide variety of Lebanese sweets and homemade jams, said she still can’t believe it.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “I think people have more trust seeing everything is homemade. I wanted to design something new and have a wow factor and a full, fresh experience.”

Farhat also said that everyone should chase their dreams and do what makes them happy.

“It’s not easy,” she said. “But I believe I am doing something special. This store is my second house and all customers are family. The products are made fresh every day and the support makes me strong. I thank God for everything. If you believe in yourself, nothing is impossible. Don’t think about the money, do what you love. Keep working and practicing because hard work is good for you and the positive energy will spread. If you sit, you can’t do anything.”

Jaret El Amar: Sweets by Marwa is located at 26384 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.