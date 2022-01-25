Arab American National Museum to reopen on Feb. 2

Arab American National Museum

DEARBORN – The Arab American National Museum (AANM) is set to reopen to the public, with COVID-19 protocols in place, for the first time in two years on Feb. 2.

This will be the first time visitors will be allowed inside since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The museum is the nation’s only cultural institution that documents, preserves, and presents the history, culture, and contributions of Arab Americans and will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and will be open Thursday through Saturday for the foreseeable future. Regular hours will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Visitors will be required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status.

“In partnership with NSF International, we prepared for our operations to open again to the public,” the museum’s website said. “This was a thorough process that considered many variables including federal, state, and city guidelines, close coordination with city government and cultural center institutions, as well as ongoing discussions with our staff and museum peers.”

General admission will cost $8, tickets for seniors over age 59, students, and educators with ID will cost $4, and members, Museums for All, and children five-years-old and under are free. Advance ticket purchase will be required for tours and public programming events. Proof of vaccination will be required for public programming events.

Museum capacity will be limited to 50 percent, social distancing is required, food and beverages are not permitted onsite, drinking fountains will be closed until further notice, coat check will be unavailable, surfaces, elevators, and bathrooms will be cleaned throughout the day, hand sanitation stands will be available throughout the galleries, and the lower level is currently closed for renovations.

AANM is one of just four Michigan-based Affiliates of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AANM is a founding member of the Detroit-area arts collective CultureSource as well as the Immigration and Civil Rights Network of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience and the Michigan Alliance for Cultural Accessibility, and is a member of the National Performance Network.

AANM, opened in 2005 and is an institution of ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the nation, founded in 1971.

The museum is located at 13624 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn and can be reached at 313-429-2535.