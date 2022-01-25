Wayne County and CDC partner to bring COVID testing to Dearborn this week

DEARBORN – Wayne County officials have partnered with the CDC and the city of Dearborn to host a COVID-19 testing site this week.

The testing site will be located at the south side parking lot of Ford Field Park at 22051 Cherry Hill Street in Dearborn.

Testing will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday Jan. 26 through Saturday Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The site will only have PCR tests and not antigen rapid tests and the tests are being paid for by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone under 18 will need consent from a parent.

Anyone wanting a test can register online or call 800-635-8611.