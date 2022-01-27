Mayor Hammoud announces Veterans Resource Center

Mayor Hammoud meets with members of the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council to discuss a new Veterans Resource Center and other programs. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — Mayor Abdullah Hammoud recently met with members of the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council (DAWVC) to discuss veteran-related initiatives in Dearborn.

During the meeting, Hammoud previewed his soon-to-be-announced Veterans Agenda and the formation of the Veterans Resource Center, which will be a new dedicated space in the Henry Ford Centennial Library meant to serve as a resource hub for veterans and their families.

The center and its services are part of a proactive approach by Hammoud to bring city services and resources to a single designated space for the benefit of the veterans community, but the space will be available for general public use as well.

“We wanted to fully understand the concerns of the veteran community, but also hear ideas about how the city can be a stronger partner,” Hammoud said. “One thing we consistently heard was the need for a resource center — a place for veterans and veterans-affiliated organizations to access services and work out of. I’m happy to announce that we’re creating a Veterans Resource Center at the Henry Ford Centennial Library.”

Hammoud also said this is just the beginning.

“This is a small step on the path to a larger agenda for our veteran community,” he said. “Moving forward, we want to demonstrate that we don’t just appreciate veterans and their contributions to our city, but that we’re prepared to demonstrate our appreciation through concrete actions.”

Immediate plans for the center include access to Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), which can help with benefits and compensation claims, and a representative from the Dearborn Vet Center, a community-based counseling center through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Fatooma Saad, the city’s veterans liaison, will also work part-time out of the space to match veterans’ needs with local resources. The city is working on getting a calendar published to inform veterans of the resources and representatives they can expect to connect with.

Suggestions for resources that should be included in this program or questions on how to reserve the space for veterans-related activities should be sent via email to Saad at fsaad@ci.dearborn.mi.us.