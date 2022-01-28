Dearborn police warn of larceny of airbags

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department is issuing a public advisory on a recent uptick in thefts of vehicle airbags throughout the city.

The thefts seem to be aimed at GM vehicles, the Chevrolet Malibu specifically.

Individuals have been observed targeting vehicles parked on city streets or in parking lots in the overnight hours, breaking windows to gain entry, and prying the steering wheel from the column.

Investigators are following leads and working with regional partners to identify suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

“I ask that our citizens be vigilant and immediately contact the police department if they observe this sort of criminal activity in our neighborhoods,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “These crimes of opportunity not only have a direct impact on individual residents, but our community as a whole.”