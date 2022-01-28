Dearborn welcomes new director of parks and recreation

Sean Fletcher

DEARBORN – Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has announced the appointment of Sean Fletcher as the director of parks and recreation for Dearborn.

Fletcher served as the director of parks and recreation in Kalamazoo for ten years and spent 15 years in Canton Township’s Leisure Services Department before that where he was responsible for recreational programming.

During his time in Canton, Canton Leisure Services was awarded the gold medal for excellence by the National Recreation and Park Association.

Fletcher will conclude his services with Kalamazoo on Feb. 17 and will begin his role in Dearborn on Feb. 28. Dan Plamondon will continue to serve as interim director until then.

“Lifelong public servants like Sean embody the values we want to bring to all city departments,” Hammoud said. “He brings 25 years of experience and expertise, a people-first mindset, and a commitment to excellence in both management and service delivery. We could not be more excited to welcome Sean Fletcher to the city of Dearborn.”

Fletcher is from Jackson and graduated from Western Michigan University. He also holds credentials as Aquatic Facility Operator, Certified Parks and Recreation Professional, and two-time President of the Michigan Recreation and Parks Association.

During his time away from work, Fletcher spends time with his 11-year-old daughter, Sloan and their dogs Molly and Dutch, completing projects around the house, snowmobiling, and playing golf.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work with Mayor Hammoud and the Dearborn parks and rec team,” he said. “I look forward to providing excellent opportunities in the community and serving a great city and all of our residents.”