Q&A with Jeff Pepper, special election candidate for the State House in the 15th District

Photo courtesy: Jeff Pepper

DEARBORN — Three names have emerged as contenders to fill the State House seat vacated by Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud through the end of the year.

On the Democratic ticket are Alabas Farhat and local attorney Jeffrey Pepper. One Republican, Ginger Shearer, formerly known as Virginia Polk, is also in the race.

Governor Whitmer has called for a special primary election on March 1 and a general election on May 3. The winner will finish out Hammoud’s term. Some residents have already begun receiving absentee ballots for the election.

The area that the 15th House District covers is now slated to fall under entirely new district maps, finalized by the bipartisan Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) in late December. The Commission finalized maps that were supposed to become law on Dec. 31, but its decisions now face a legal challenge, with more challenges expected in the future.

Pepper sent responses to The Arab American News’ questions about his candidacy via email. Pepper also said that he does not plan to run for the seat in the November election, which will decide a representative for the new district covering Dearborn beginning next year.

How does your professional background or community experience prepare you to hold this important seat?

Primarily because I actually have a professional background and community experience. I have deep, long roots in this town. As a lawyer for 45 years I have seen suffering, prejudice and oppression and brought justice to families torn apart by conflict. As a mediator, I have conducted thousands of conciliation sessions with people whose lives are in turmoil, whose emotions are raw, who are angry and sad and who cannot see a path forward. I bring them resolution. I bring them peace. Settling difficult issues between difficult people is what I do. Every. Single. Day.