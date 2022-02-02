Dearborn COVID vaccination and testing sites to close Feb. 3

DEARBORN — Due to inclement weather throughout southeastern Michigan, COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in Dearborn will close on Thursday, Feb. 3.

The city of Dearborn announced a snow emergency late Tuesday night and sounded its sirens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to remind residents to move their vehicles from the streets in anticipation of what meteorologists said would be a winter storm resulting in “up to two feet of snow” in some areas.

While the snow started much later than originally estimated, the COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center (DISC) will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 as well as the CDC testing site located at Ford Field Park.

The city has not stated if it plans to reopen both locations Friday, Feb. 4, or if it will wait until Monday, Feb. 7.