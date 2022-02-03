Dearborn students named semifinalists for prestigious national college scholarship

Rehab Nader Jadallah

DEARBORN — Rehab Nader Jadallah, a senior at Fordson High School, has been named a semi-finalist for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship Foundation Cooke College Scholarship.

Another student, Ronny Abdullah from Edsel B. Ford High School, has also been named a semi-finalist, as have two other Michigan students.

The two Dearborn students are among 411 high school seniors from across the country who have been chosen as semifinalists for the prestigious Cooke College Scholarship. The highly selective scholarship provides high-achieving students with financial needs up to $55,000 annually for four years of college, to enable them to attend a top college or university.

Cooke College Scholarship semifinalists were chosen from a pool of more than 5,300 applicants. Semifinalist applications will be reviewed again to choose approximately 60 finalists to receive the scholarship. The 2022 Cooke College Scholars will be announced in April.

“This year’s semifinalists should be particularly proud of their success in the face of a challenging year,” said Executive Director Seppy Basili. “We are so happy to help more students achieve their long-term academic goals. All of the applicants will be an asset to the colleges and universities they attend in the fall.”

Students applied from all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa, and represented 378 high schools.

Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence and leadership. Students must be current high school seniors residing in the U.S. Scholarships are awarded without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race or ethnicity, the foundation says.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial needs.

Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded more than $230 million in scholarships to more than 2,930 students from eighth grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $119.5 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.