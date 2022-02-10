Dearborn police introduces new traffic safety unit

DEARBORN — As part of Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin’s plan for public safety, a new Traffic Safety Unit has been introduced.

The unit will be focusing on hazardous moving violations that endanger public health, including speeding and reckless driving.

The unit is also tasked with efficiently responding to resident complaints in person.

“As a department, we’re going to align our enforcement priorities with the issues residents care about,” Shahin said. “This unit is about our responsibility to the many families who’ve spoken out about hazardous driving and road safety in their neighborhoods.”

In a video posted to YouTube, Cpl. Dan Bartok and Sgt. Andrew Galuszka provided an overview of the unit.

The shift is part of Mayor Abdullah Hammoud’s renewed focus on public health as an interdepartmental policy framework for the city, in response to the overwhelming feedback from residents that road safety is a top concern.

“Our residents have spoken out consistently and clearly about how road safety concerns impact their lives,” he said. “This new unit is one piece of a broader strategy to align our public safety goals with those concerns.”

Hammoud is also initiating a whole-of-government approach to hazardous driving that includes infrastructure, public health and public education and outreach.

All of the officers in the traffic safety unit are certified to use the latest equipment in traffic enforcement, including radar and laser devices that help detect speeding.

Anyone who would like to report a traffic safety concern can notify the department and have an officer dispatched to the area within minutes by calling the department’s non-emergency police line at 313-943-3030.