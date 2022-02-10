Henry Ford offering discounted tickets for low-income families

The Henry Ford Museum

DEARBORN — In partnership with Museums for All, The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village in Dearborn is offering discounted tickets for low-income families.

Museums for All is an access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) in an attempt to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly to build lifelong museum-going habits.

Effective immediately under the new partnership, SNAP/EBT and WIC cardholders plus four guests will receive access to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village for $3 upon presenting their card at any ticketing counter.

The Museums for All initiative was led by research studies that proved that early access to the informal learning opportunities offered by different cultural organizations help lead to positive impact in children’s development and academic performance.

Museums for All started in 2014 and has served more than 3.5 million visitors with more than 700 institutions participating in the initiative nationwide, including art museums, zoos, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens and history museums.

SNAP/EBT and WIC cardholders will also have a waived parking fee in addition to the discounted ticket price at The Henry Ford.

More information on The Henry Ford can be found at www.thf.org or by following @thehenryford on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.