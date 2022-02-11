Community Foundation names Ric DeVore new president

Richard "Ric" DeVore

DETROIT – The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan’s Board of Trustees has named Richard “Ric” L. DeVore the next president after a nearly year-long, national search.

DeVore will begin his role on April 1.

DeVore was born and raised in Dearborn and earned degrees from the University of Michigan and Wayne State University. He has 40 years of financial services experience and was most recently executive vice president and regional president of PNC Bank in Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

DeVore has served as a volunteer and on several boards including Oakland University’s Board of Trustees in July 2013 where he became board chair in 2016 before his tenure concluded in 2020 and he chaired the local PNC Foundation, which focuses on improving education, living, and working conditions in low and moderate income neighborhoods.

DeVore also helped lead PNC’s metro Detroit education and equity initiative to combat systemic racism and support the economic empowerment of African Americans.

“Ric is a proven leader who is the right person at the right time for the Community Foundation,” James B. Nicholson, Chair of the Community Foundation and Chairman, PVS Chemicals said. “His expertise and relationships in the community and business sector, paired with his passion for leading efforts to improve public education, advance racial equity, and expand entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for all, make him uniquely qualified to continue the Community Foundation’s commitment to improving life for all throughout the seven-county region. Ric has the depth of experience to lead one of the country’s largest community foundations with its many collaborative initiatives and relationships.”

DeVore succeeds Mariam Noland, the Community Foundation’s first and only president who will retire March 31. Under her leadership, the Community Foundation has secured $1.2 billion in assets and awarded more than $1.3 billion in grants to nonprofit organizations primarily in southeast Michigan.

“This is an exciting time for the Community Foundation,” Noland said. “Ric’s extensive experience in community partnerships blended with his business understanding and national and statewide relationships will guide him well as he leads the Community Foundation and its mission to make positive, permanent change in our region.”

DeVore said that he is looking forward to following in Noland’s footsteps.

“I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to lead the Community Foundation,” he said. “Mariam Noland and her team have built a community resource that works to find a way to get things done. Across our region, we have generous donors who want to make a difference. I look forward to working with the community, the staff, and the board to continue to transform their inspirations into impact that lasts.”

