Dearborn police investigating potential homicide on city’s northeast side

DEARBORN – At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, Dearborn police and fire responded to the 7500 block of Indiana for a medical assist.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 78-year-old male and a 31-year-old suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to identify the individual, gather evidence, and canvas the area for potential witnesses. Based on available information at this time, this does not appear to be a random act, but as the investigation is ongoing, information is subject to change.

Additional details are expected to be released as they become available.

Dearborn police do not believe that there are any threats connected to this incident that may pose a danger to residents in the area.

“This loss of life is tragic and on behalf of the Dearborn Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “We are investigating to provide the answers this individual’s family and loved ones need and deserve.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.