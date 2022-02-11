Dearborn seeks Memorial Day parade participants

Dearborn Memorial Day Parade. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Dearborn is planning on bringing back its 96th Memorial Day Parade.

The parade will be hosted in partnership with the Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council (DAWVC) on Monday, May, 30 and is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. and the oldest continuously run Memorial Day parade in Michigan.

The city is looking for anyone interested in becoming a parade participant, including school bands, community groups and more.

The parade application and all associated paperwork must be received by the application deadline, Friday, April 15.

An application can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org/memorialdayparade, along with a copy of the information and rules and the Hold Harmless Agreement.

Completed forms can be sent to Fatooma Saad, the city’s veterans liaison, at fsaad@ci.dearborn.mi.us, or via mail to Dearborn Memorial Day Parade, Department of Communications, 16901 Michigan Ave., Suite 16, Dearborn, MI 48126.

The DAWVC and parade committee will review all entries and once all paperwork is received, applicants will be notified of the status of their application.

Anyone with questions can call 313-943-2285 or email fsaad@ci.dearborn.mi.us.