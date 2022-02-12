Dearborn Heights welcomes new human resources director

Margaret Hazlett

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Over the last year, there have been several new faces in City Hall and most recently the city welcomed a new human resources director.

Margaret Hazlett has served in human resource management for more than 25 years, with 20 years of experience in assisting school districts negotiating union contracts and implementing the ever-changing policies and requirements for public education.

Hazlett said she recognized her passion for the work when she was employed with the Judson Center, a non-profit human service agency based in Royal Oak.

“While employed there, I had opportunities to serve in a variety of roles, from entry level clerical support, to social work, to fundraising,” she said. “These experiences helped me realize how much I enjoy helping others and also crystallized the notion that employees were the group I most wanted to help.”

Once she discovered her passion, Hazlett pursued a graduate degree in human resource management and organizational development from Eastern Michigan University, with an undergraduate degree in psychology from Oakland University.

“When I retired from public education, I wasn’t ready to be done with my HR career,” she said. “The city of Dearborn Heights afforded me an opportunity to continue to work in the public sector.”

Hazlett said she has experience with many aspects of being a public sector employer such as the Public Employees Retirement Association (P.E.R.A.) and the Open Meetings Act.

“I have much to learn with respect to the civil service process and its role in the selection and promotion of staff,” she said. “I am energized by the challenge.”

Hazlett grew up in a small town in the thumb with nine brothers and sisters. She lives in Waterford with her husband, Dan, a singer-songwriter, performer and record producer who runs songwriting workshops for aspiring musicians of all ages and genres. Their daughter, Grace, is pursuing a career in the arts.

In her new role, Hazlett said she has come prepared with a set of goals in mind.

“My goals are always the same for each organization I serve,” she said. “I strive to find ways to improve our efficiency with transactional personnel activities like processing employee transfers, address changes, pay increases, etc. I work to identify career paths for current employees to develop and explore their interests and talents. I am a firm believer in the role training and professional development can play in enhancing the employment experience and the skill sets of our staff. And I do all that I can do to ensure a safe and supportive work environment for all.”