Dearborn police and fire respond to suspected arson at local Mosque, Detroit police and MSP investigating subsequent shooting

Al-Huda Islamic Association

DEARBORN – Early Saturday, Feb. 12 Dearborn police on patrol observed a fire at the Al-Huda Islamic Association at 8835 Warren Ave on the city’s northeast side.

The officers responded to the fire and encountered an armed individual at the scene who appeared to have shot at the officers. The officers pursued the armed suspect southbound on Lonyo Avenue.

The officers instructed the suspect to drop the weapon, but the suspect reportedly fired at the officers, at which point the officers returned fire, fatally striking him. No officers were injured.

A joint task force of the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident as it occurred outside of Dearborn’s city limits.

“This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that unfortunately led to a loss of life,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. “I commend our officers for responding with the utmost professionalism and courage to protect the community from imminent danger.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.