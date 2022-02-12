Dearborn Public Schools releases 2022-23 school calendar

Dearborn Public Schools' 2022-23 District Calendar

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is helping parents and students get a head start on their summer plans by unveiling the 2022-23 school calendar.

The school year will again start with a half day on the Monday before Labor Day, which this year falls on Aug. 29, and the last day of class will fall on June 14, 2023.

This year’s final day is June 17, 2022.

Breaks for students include a four-day weekend over Labor Day, Election Day off in November and Wednesday through Friday off for Thanksgiving.

The holiday break will be later this year because of Christmas falling on a Sunday. The first day off will be Dec. 26, with students returning Jan. 6, 2023.

Students will also be off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, a four day weekend in February for mid-winter break and the first week of April for spring break. Easter falls on April 9, 2023, the Sunday at the end of spring break.

Schools will also be closed for Eid-al-Fitr next year on April 20 and 21, 2023.

The district calendar is created during contract negotiation with the Dearborn Federation of Teachers (DFR) and any changes would need to be discussed with the DFT and approved by the Board of Education.

The calendar has to meet state requirements for the number of days and hours students are in school and is influenced by the Wayne RESA common calendar.

The 2022-23 calendar can be found on the district’s website at www.dearbornschools.org/calendars.

Parents are encouraged to check with their child’s school for important events and activities unique to their school that are not on the district calendar.