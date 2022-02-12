Wayne County opens five hybrid COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites

WAYNE COUNTY — Wayne County will be opening five hybrid sites throughout the county to offer both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The sites will offer first doses, second doses and boosters.

The sites will have both the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and tests and Antigen Rapid Tests.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for those ages 5-years-old and older, but individuals under the age of 18 will need parental consent.

All sites will offer Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines.

The sites will be at the Berwyn Senior Citizen Center in Dearborn Heights, the Livonia Senior Center, the Redford Township Community Center, Wayne County Community College District in Taylor,and the Jefferson Barnes Community Vitality Center in Westland.

Full details and hours for the sites can be found at Wayne County’s website.

Wayne County has also distributed 30,000 COVID-19 at-home, self-test kits to communities throughout the county, excluding Detroit which received its own tests. The kits are a tool for residents to use at home with nearly instant results, which should facilitate appropriate isolation and quarantine protocols if needed.

If a resident does test positive, they should report their status to 211. Residents can call their local municipalities to inquire about tests.

Both the test kits and the sites are part of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans’ advocacy to assure additional resources are available to Wayne County residents to manage the current COVID-19 surge.