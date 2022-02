File photo

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Administrative Center, the 19th District Court and all branches of the Dearborn Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Curbside trash and recycling pickup will not be disrupted by the holiday and will be on its normal schedule during the week of Feb. 21-25.

The Ford Community and Performing Arts Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., its normal operating hours.