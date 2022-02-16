Wayne man charged in connection with death of a Dearborn man

Michael Steven Hicks

DEARBORN — A 31-year-old Wayne man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a Dearborn man that occurred on Feb. 11.

Michael Steven Hicks was charged on Feb. 16 in the suspected homicide and faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony murder. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

At around 9 p.m. on Feb. 11, Dearborn police and firefighters responded to a call on the 7500 block of Indiana Street where they found 78-year-old Daniel Willard Sweeney, the property owner, on the living room floor under a blanket, deceased with multiple stab wounds.

After speaking with Hicks, officers did a wellness check on any occupants in the home and they reported that the home appeared to have been ransacked and that Hicks was disheveled, underdressed and did not have shoes on.

Hicks was arraigned before Judge Gene Hunt of the 19th District Court on the charges and was remanded to custody without bond. The next court hearing will be a probable cause conference scheduled for Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. A preliminary exam is scheduled for March 4.